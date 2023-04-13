WisdomTree and ETFS Capital face off over performance concerns

WisdomTree is facing a revolt from its biggest shareholder over the firm's "dismal performance", which is attempting to topple its CEO and chair. Graham Tuckwell is chair of ETFS Capital, which holds an 18.3% stake in the firm, and accused the firm of failing to provide necessary management oversight, resulting in "massive stockholder value destruction". In a letter to WisdomTree's board yesterday (12 April), Tuckwell noted that since the firm acquired the ETFS ETC business in 2018, its total stockholder return had been -34%, compared to a positive return of 34% for the Russell 2000 i...