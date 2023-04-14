G20 financial watchdog issues plan to speed up ways to combat cyber attacks 

Swiss-headquartered Financial Stability Board (FSB) on 13 April published a report with recommendations to achieve greater convergence in cyber incident reporting. In a statement it said cyber incidents are rapidly growing in frequency and sophistication: "The interconnectedness of the global financial system makes it possible that a cyber incident at one financial institution (or an incident at one of its third-party service providers) could have spill-over effects across borders and sectors. "In many jurisdictions, financial authorities have introduced cyber incident reporting requ...