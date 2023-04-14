G20 financial watchdog issues plan to speed up ways to combat cyber attacks 

Swiss-headquartered Financial Stability Board (FSB) on 13 April published a report with recommendations to achieve greater convergence in cyber incident reporting. In a statement it said cyber incidents are rapidly growing in frequency and sophistication: "The interconnectedness of the global financial system makes it possible that a cyber incident at one financial institution (or an incident at one of its third-party service providers) could have spill-over effects across borders and sectors. "In many jurisdictions, financial authorities have introduced cyber incident reporting requ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes