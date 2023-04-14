Cyprus regulator imposes €1m fine on investment firm with tied agent in Spain 

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission CySEC) said on 13 April it had imposed a €1m fine on the Cyprus investment firm Itrade Global (Cy) Ltd. CySEC said in a statement it reached this decision due to the Company's infringement of multiple provisions of the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2017. In particular, among other, Itrade Global failed to implement policies and procedures to monitor the activities of its tied agent in Spain, when acting on its behalf. The law provides that CIFs remain fully and unconditionally responsible for any act...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes