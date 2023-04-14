Three European supervisory authorities to drill down into sustainability disclosures

Three European supervisory authorities EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) have published a consultation paper with amendments to the Delegated Regulation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). EBA, EIOPA and ESMA (ESAs) said in a statement on 12 April that they were proposing changes to the disclosure framework to address issues that have emerged since the introduction of SFDR. The authorities seek feedback on the amendments that envisage: extending the list of universal social indicators for the disclosure of the principal adverse impacts of investment decisions on th...