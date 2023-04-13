Mirabaud AM promotes Nicolas Cremieux to head of convertibles

Nicolas Cremieux has been promoted to head of convertibles at Mirabaud Asset Management. In his previous role, he serve as co-head of the convertibles team alongside Renaud Martin, who has since left the company to "pursue other interests", Mirabaud said. Cremieux will also work alongside Benjamin Barretaud, who joined the business last year to co-manage the Sustainable Global Convertibles strategy. Mirabaud appoints global head for external asset managers The convertibles team also manages the European Convertibles and Discovery Convertibles strategies. Cremieux joined Mirab...