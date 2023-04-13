Global ETP flows surge in March

Global ETPs have enjoyed strong inflows in March, with $62.1bn added to the space, compared to the $23.3bn added in February. BlackRock's Global ETP Flows report found Q1 ETP net inflows totalled $148.5bn as sectors across the board recorded strong increases. Fixed income flows reached $38bn last month, their highest level since October, while equity flows jumped to $24.3b more than doubling the $9.4bn raised in February. Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition In fixed income, defensive positions provided the biggest boost for the sector,...