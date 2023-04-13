FNZ and Virgin Money launch 'transformative' digital investment platform

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, and Virgin Money, the full-service digital bank serving 6.6 million customers across the UK, have partnered to launch a new digital investment solution for UK retail investors. A statement on 13 April said the service has been developed by Virgin Money Investments, a joint venture between Virgin Money UK and abrdn. The new digital investment platform and mobile app will offer Virgin Money customers an enhanced digital experience with a range of new features and capabilities that will make investing easier, faster and more convenient than ev...