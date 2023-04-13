World's most powerful passports in 2023 revealed

Germany offers the most powerful passport in the world, followed by the USA and Sweden, according to a research listing report by expat consultancy Global Citizen Solutions. The list of the 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2023 is based on the consultancy's Global Passport Index which it says" utilises a robust quantitative scoring system to evaluate a country's investment opportunities, quality of life indicators, and the number of visa-free countries accessible through each nation's passport". The top 10 passports ranked in the Global Passport Index are: 1. Germany ...