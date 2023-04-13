Justin Onuekwusi departs LGIM for CIO role at St James's Place

Justin Onuekwusi has left Legal & General Investment Management to join St James's Place as the wealth management giant's chief investment officer. Onuekwusi will join his new firm in October, reporting to director of investments Tom Beal. SJP pre-tax profits up 42% but Consumer Duty changes loom He brings more than two decades' experience across investment management, most recently as head of retail investments, EMEA and head of retail multi-asset funds at LGIM. He has also held previous roles with Aviva investors, Merrill Lynch and Aon Consulting. Onuekwusi was awarded the ...