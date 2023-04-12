Spanish court hands Monaco footballer Ben Yedder suspended jail term for tax fraud

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been given a suspended prison sentence of six months and a day by a Spanish court for tax fraud, AP News reported on 11 April.  The France international was also fined almost €134,000 for not properly paying taxes in Spain. The 32-year-old played for Spanish side Sevilla from 2016-19. The sentencing stemmed from a deal between prosecutors and the player's defence team, the court said. Sentences of less than two years for first-time offenders are usually suspended in Spain.

