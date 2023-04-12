Allianz, Axa and Zurich 'successfully manage' inflation and interest rate risk says Fitch

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Europe's globally leading insurance groups managed to protect earnings and capital from the challenges linked to high inflation and rising interest rates in 2022, Fitch Ratings said in a new report. The ‘Peer Comparison: Allianz, AXA and Zurich' report provided insight into recent developments at the three insurance groups. Allianz SE (Insurer Financial Strength rating: AA/Stable), Axa SA (AA-/Positive) and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (AA/Stable) "demonstrated strong pricing power thanks to dominant market positions and limited exposure to interest rate risk due to very strong asse...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Hong Kong expats with BNO status in UK blocked from accessing £2.2bn in pension assets 

FNZ and Virgin Money launch 'transformative' digital investment platform

More on Insurance

Protection predictions for 2023: Expert views from across the industry
Insurance

Protection predictions for 2023: Expert views from across the industry

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 12 min read
AKG renews IFGL brands' five stars for service
Insurance

AKG renews IFGL brands' five stars for service

Jonathan Boyd
clock 20 December 2022 • 2 min read
Scottish Widows backs Solvency II reform
Insurance

Scottish Widows backs Solvency II reform

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 01 December 2022 • 1 min read