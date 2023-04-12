Allianz, Axa and Zurich 'successfully manage' inflation and interest rate risk says Fitch

Europe's globally leading insurance groups managed to protect earnings and capital from the challenges linked to high inflation and rising interest rates in 2022, Fitch Ratings said in a new report. The ‘Peer Comparison: Allianz, AXA and Zurich' report provided insight into recent developments at the three insurance groups. Allianz SE (Insurer Financial Strength rating: AA/Stable), Axa SA (AA-/Positive) and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (AA/Stable) "demonstrated strong pricing power thanks to dominant market positions and limited exposure to interest rate risk due to very strong asse...