People Moves: FPSB, Fidelity, Suntera Global, Partners Capital, Evelyn Partners, Marlborough, Canaccord GWM

Financial Planning Standards Board Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) has announced new leadership positions to help drive forward the organization's mission to establish, uphold and promote worldwide professional standards in financial planning, with CFP certification its global symbol of excellence. On 1 April 2023, FPSB board member Ana Cláudia Akie Utumi, CFP, ascended to the role of chairperson of the FPSB Board for a two-year term, succeeding Garry Muriwai. In this leadership role, Utumi representing more than 213,000 certified financial planners around the world. ...