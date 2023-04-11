Tavistock acquires Northern Irish protection firm for £7m

Tavistock Investments has acquired Northern Ireland-based protection and insurance business Precise Protect for £7m. Precise Protect has a network of over 200 advisers and over 37,000 UK-based clients, offering life and critical illness cover, private medical insurance, personal injury and income protection, several of which were developed in-house. Precise Protect marks the first "significant" acquisition in the next phase of the group's growth plans, Tavistock said, following the sale of its investment management business to Titan Wealth Holdings in August 2021. Upon completion o...