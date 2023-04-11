Tavistock acquires Northern Irish protection firm for £7m

Tavistock Investments has acquired Northern Ireland-based protection and insurance business Precise Protect for £7m. Precise Protect has a network of over 200 advisers and over 37,000 UK-based clients, offering life and critical illness cover, private medical insurance, personal injury and income protection, several of which were developed in-house. Precise Protect marks the first "significant" acquisition in the next phase of the group's growth plans, Tavistock said, following the sale of its investment management business to Titan Wealth Holdings in August 2021. Upon completion o...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes