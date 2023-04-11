abrdn veteran and Warhorse Partners founder Piers Currie dies

Warhorse Partners founder and former abrdn group head of brand Piers Currie has died. Currie started his career in 1989 as a writer and marketing consultant for investment companies in the City. He then joined Aberdeen Standard Investments - now abrdn - in 1995 as head of investment trust marketing. He was at the company for over 22 years in senior roles, including group head of marketing, group head of brand and special adviser to the CEO's office. In 2017, Currie founded specialist consultancy Warhorse Partners, which provides branding and marketing services to asset management c...