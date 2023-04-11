abrdn veteran and Warhorse Partners founder Piers Currie dies

Warhorse Partners founder and former abrdn group head of brand Piers Currie has died. Currie started his career in 1989 as a writer and marketing consultant for investment companies in the City. He then joined Aberdeen Standard Investments - now abrdn - in 1995 as head of investment trust marketing. He was at the company for over 22 years in senior roles, including group head of marketing, group head of brand and special adviser to the CEO's office. In 2017, Currie founded specialist consultancy Warhorse Partners, which provides branding and marketing services to asset management c...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes