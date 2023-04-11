Swiss lawmakers hold special session to scrutinise Credit Suisse rescue plan - reports

The Swiss parliament will be gathering today (11 April) in an extraordinary session to scrutinise the state-imposed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Over three weeks since the Swiss government orchestrated the "shotgun marriage" that saw the Swiss bank taken over by its rival for $3.3bn, lawmakers will get the chance to challenge the rescue package and discuss potential conditions for Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. Members of the Swiss parliament are expected to express concern about the thousands of job losses that the deal may cause, and discuss the possibility of tightening ba...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes