Swiss lawmakers hold special session to scrutinise Credit Suisse rescue plan - reports

The Swiss parliament will be gathering today (11 April) in an extraordinary session to scrutinise the state-imposed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. Over three weeks since the Swiss government orchestrated the "shotgun marriage" that saw the Swiss bank taken over by its rival for $3.3bn, lawmakers will get the chance to challenge the rescue package and discuss potential conditions for Credit Suisse, Reuters reported. Members of the Swiss parliament are expected to express concern about the thousands of job losses that the deal may cause, and discuss the possibility of tightening ba...