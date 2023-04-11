II Connect 2023 - agenda revealed

The countdown to International Investment flagship UK and European event - II Connect 2023 - begins with the release of this year's event agenda. This year's event, which once again takes place at the Cavendish Conference Centre in Marylebone London, on May 25, 2023 is sponsored by Canaccord Gennuity Wealth Management, Evelyn Partners, Finance Isle of Man, Huriya, UAP Group. II Connect 2023 features a mix of presentations, Q&A and panel sessions with key industry professionals and top level advisory firms from the UK and European cross-border marketplace. Last year's event was II's f...