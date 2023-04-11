Alternative fund managers cite their top jurisdictions amid cybersecurity concerns

Mark Battersby
clock • 5 min read

Jersey-headquartered Crestbridge, the alternative for private equity and real estate administration solutions, has released a new survey highlighting the challenges facing the alternatives fund management industry. The survey revealed that hot topics for investors during the fundraising due diligence process were cybersecurity (71.43%) and ESG (57.14%), as reported by fund managers from a cross-section of alternative asset classes who participated in the survey. This highlights the growing importance of these issues in the industry and the increasing pressure on fund managers to address ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Hong Kong expats with BNO status in UK blocked from accessing £2.2bn in pension assets 

FNZ and Virgin Money launch 'transformative' digital investment platform