JTC sees record growth, revenue and new business in annual results

Global institutional and private client service provider JTC today (11 April) announced a strong set of annual results for ‘an outstanding year of growth and innovation', with the firm achieving revenues of £200m for the first time ever. For the year ended 31 December 2022, JTC, which is headquartered in Jersey and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the London Stock Exchange, reported a 35.6% increase in total revenue to £200m as well as a strong underlying EBITDA margin of 33% - figures that build on 35 consecutive years of revenue and profit growth. This rise in revenue was achieved th...