JTC sees record growth, revenue and new business in annual results

Global institutional and private client service provider JTC today (11 April) announced a strong set of annual results for ‘an outstanding year of growth and innovation', with the firm achieving revenues of £200m for the first time ever. For the year ended 31 December 2022, JTC, which is headquartered in Jersey and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the London Stock Exchange, reported a 35.6% increase in total revenue to £200m as well as a strong underlying EBITDA margin of 33% - figures that build on 35 consecutive years of revenue and profit growth. This rise in revenue was achieved th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes