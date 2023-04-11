Three sentenced in 'all or nothing' £1.2m investment fraud using web of offshore companies

Three people have been convicted for a total of 24 and a half years in a $1.2m "all or nothing" investment fraud investigation that uncovered a web of UK and offshore companies and bank accounts. The FCA prosecution also saw a fourth defendant convicted for trading without FCA authorisation, the UK regulator said in a statement on 6 April. On 3 April 2023, following an 8-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, Cameron Vickers (27 years old), Raheel Mirza (38 years old) and Opeyemi Solaja (33 years old) were convicted of conspiracy to defraud through a fake, London-based company called Be...