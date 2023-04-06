Bankrupt former Wales international Bellamy warns footballers not to make same mistake  

Craig Bellamy has warned footballers not to make the same mistake he did after being declared bankrupt last month, owing almost £1.4m in taxes to HMRC. The longstanding Wales international footballer has played for Liverpool, Norwich City, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Cardiff City during his career. Currently he is with Burnley as assistant manager. In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: "I want this to be a warning to other players. Check everything, make sure the people advising you are regulated. If they are not regulated, it's the Wild West. Get your stuff audited ...