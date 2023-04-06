Finfluencers warned by UK's FCA over promoting illegal 'get rich quick' schemes

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority and Advertising Standards Authority have teamed up with Sharon Gaffka to help educate fin-fluencers about the risks involved in promoting financial products, the UK regulator said in a statement on 6 April. In addition, the FCA and ASA will be engaging with influencers and their agents, providing them with clear information about what could be an illegal financial promotion. This includes an infographic, designed for influencers, which will set out what they should check before accepting brand deals for financial products and services. Influenc...