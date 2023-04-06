Azimut tokenizes Lux fund units in joint move with BNP Paribas and Allfunds Blockchain 

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Azimut Group, through Azimut Investments, Allfunds Blockchain and BNP Paribas's Securities Services business have finalised the first phase of a joint blockchain initiative, through the tokenisation of units in AZ RAIF I - Absolute Non-Performing Assets domiciled in Luxembourg, one of the Group's private debt strategies.  This fund is focused on a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities (ABS) with underlying assets represented by various kind of Non-Performing Exposures, spanning from banks-originated NPLs to receivables from insolvency procedures and to unpaid utilities bills. ...

