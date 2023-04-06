Azimut tokenizes Lux fund units in joint move with BNP Paribas and Allfunds Blockchain 

Azimut Group, through Azimut Investments, Allfunds Blockchain and BNP Paribas's Securities Services business have finalised the first phase of a joint blockchain initiative, through the tokenisation of units in AZ RAIF I - Absolute Non-Performing Assets domiciled in Luxembourg, one of the Group's private debt strategies. This fund is focused on a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities (ABS) with underlying assets represented by various kind of Non-Performing Exposures, spanning from banks-originated NPLs to receivables from insolvency procedures and to unpaid utilities bills. ...