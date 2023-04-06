Portugal's 'unlawful' golden visa closure risks 'unbearable' compensation claims 

Two constitutional experts in Portugal have said that the Portuguese constitution may be violated if the government follows through on its 16 February announcement to end the golden visa scheme. In an article for The Portugal News, multidisciplinary law group Ana Bruno & Associados gave two legal opinions, from professor Jorge Miranda and the other from professors Sérvulo Correia, Rui Medeiros and Dr. Gonçalo Bargado. Both opinions concluded that if such a law be approved and published that it will be unconstitutional, for violating the principle of safeguarding trust and the legitim...