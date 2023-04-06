Portugal's 'unlawful' golden visa closure risks 'unbearable' compensation claims 

Two constitutional experts in Portugal have said that the Portuguese constitution may be violated if the government follows through on its 16 February announcement to end the golden visa scheme. In an article for The Portugal News, multidisciplinary law group Ana Bruno & Associados gave two legal opinions, from professor Jorge Miranda and the other from professors Sérvulo Correia, Rui Medeiros and Dr. Gonçalo Bargado. Both opinions concluded that if such a law be approved and published that it will be unconstitutional, for violating the principle of safeguarding trust and the legitim...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes