BlackRock employed to sell down $114bn Signature Bank and SVB portfolios

BlackRock Financial Market Advisory has been retained by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to sell the $114bn securities portfolios it inherited from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The two portfolios total approximately $27bn for Signature Bank and $87bn for SVB, and are primarily comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralised mortgage obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities. 'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues Portfolio sales will be conducted in a "gradual a...