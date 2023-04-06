BlackRock employed to sell down $114bn Signature Bank and SVB portfolios

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock Financial Market Advisory has been retained by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to sell the $114bn securities portfolios it inherited from the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The two portfolios total approximately $27bn for Signature Bank and $87bn for SVB, and are primarily comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralised mortgage obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities. 'This time is different': SVB collapse symptom of easy money rather than systemic banking issues Portfolio sales will be conducted in a "gradual a...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure

Government-supported buyout wipes out $17bn in Credit Suisse bonds