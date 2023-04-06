Amundi merges $3.7bn global ETF with new fund

Amundi is merging its $3.7bn Lyxor MSCI World (LUX) UCITS ETF into the newly created sub-fund Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF. The merger is set to take place on 21 April this year and according to a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, Amundi described this as a "purely administrative absorption", stating it does not require any actions from the client, as shares in the Lyxor ETF will simply be replaced by shares in the MSCI World product. Amundi replaces Yves Perrier as chair Fees will remain at 0.2%, and it will continue to track the MSCI World Net Total Return index....
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes