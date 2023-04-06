Amundi merges $3.7bn global ETF with new fund

Amundi is merging its $3.7bn Lyxor MSCI World (LUX) UCITS ETF into the newly created sub-fund Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF. The merger is set to take place on 21 April this year and according to a letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, Amundi described this as a "purely administrative absorption", stating it does not require any actions from the client, as shares in the Lyxor ETF will simply be replaced by shares in the MSCI World product. Amundi replaces Yves Perrier as chair Fees will remain at 0.2%, and it will continue to track the MSCI World Net Total Return index....