Four face regulator's wrath over £1.4m investment fraud

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is alleging four individuals defrauded investors out of approximately £1.4m over a two year period using investment schemes that were not genuine. The regulator today (5 April) confirmed the investment schemes were with Astaria Group, CCX Capital, and two unauthorised clone firms - one of Capital Partners Group and one of Ian Buckley Financial Services. Between 1 February 2017 and 19 June 2019, the FCA alleges that Raymondip Bedi, Patrick Mavanga, Nicholas Harper and Rowena Bedi persuaded victims to invest their money with these four firms. ...