Malta FSA names new CEO as it admits recent leadership history was 'not beneficial'

Malta Financial Services Authority has named Kenneth Farrugia as its new chief executive as it acknowledged the several changes in its leadership over recent years "were not beneficial for the Authority". Farrugia, who was previously director general at the island's Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID) and director of the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), starts his new post on 12 April, 2023. In a statement on 4 April, the MFSA said: "In its deliberations the Board took note of the several changes in the leadership of the Authority that took place over the l...