Credit Suisse chair re-elected at AGM as shareholders reject CEO pay

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann has been re-elected to the board at the bank's annual general meeting, where he told shareholders he had believed until the eleventh hour that the bank could rescue itself. Addressing shareholders "in a situation that no one could have anticipated", Lehmann said it was a "sad day". He said: "The bitterness, anger and shock of all those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by the developments of the past few weeks is palpable." 'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure Credit Suisse was rescued by its Swi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Tributes paid to former UK chancellor Nigel Lawson

BlackRock iShares ESG ETF suffers $4bn of outflows in one day