Credit Suisse chair re-elected at AGM as shareholders reject CEO pay

Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann has been re-elected to the board at the bank's annual general meeting, where he told shareholders he had believed until the eleventh hour that the bank could rescue itself. Addressing shareholders "in a situation that no one could have anticipated", Lehmann said it was a "sad day". He said: "The bitterness, anger and shock of all those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by the developments of the past few weeks is palpable." 'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure Credit Suisse was rescued by its Swi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes