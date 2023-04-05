TMF Group acquires Ireland-based Goodbody Fund Management 

TMF Group, a provider of compliance and administrative services, said on 5 April it has acquired Goodbody Fund Management (GFM), part of Goodbody Stockbrokers (Goodbody), subject to regulatory approval. The statement said the acquisition represents a strategic step in TMF Group's expansion in the Irish market, allowing TMF Group to continue to build a high quality, fast-growing funds business. As a result, TMF Group will now administer more than $225bn worth of assets on behalf of its global fund manager client base. In operation since 2013, GFM and the Property Investment Manage...