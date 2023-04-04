'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure

Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann has apologised to investors at the bank's final annual general meeting and acknowledged the "bitterness, anger and shock" the past weeks have caused. Lehmann explained he took on the role with "full knowledge of the size of the task", including the legacy issues of the bank, the time pressure to enact a successful turnaround and the wider geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. Swiss prosecutor probes UBS takeover of Credit Suisse "We needed a comprehensive strategic and cultural transformation," he said. "The business model had to be fundamenta...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes