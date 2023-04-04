Carmignac poaches from Ruffer for co-manager of Portfolio Patrimoine Europe

Carmignac has appointed Ruffer's Jacques Hirsch as co-manager of the Carmignac Portfolio Patrimoine Europe fund. He will join on 3 July and be based in London, taking over the responsibilities held until now by Keith Ney, who has left Carmignac for personal reasons. Joining from Ruffer, where he has worked since 2011, Hirsch currently works as co-manager of the £5bn Ruffer Total Return International fund. At Carmignac, Hirsch will manage the fixed income element, macro overlay, risk management and portfolio construction of the Carmignac Portfolio Patrimoine Europe fund. This fu...