Tributes paid to former UK chancellor Nigel Lawson

Former UK Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91. Lawson's parliamentary career spanned over 50 years, and he was most well known for his tenure as chancellor for six years under Margaret Thatcher. He served in No 11 from June 1983, overseeing much of the Thatcherite economic agenda and was a prominent supporter of privatisation. Lawson was a Conservative MP representing the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992. He remained active in politics towards the end of his career, serving as president of pro-Brexit campaign group Conservatives for Britain, an...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes