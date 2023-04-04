Tributes paid to former UK chancellor Nigel Lawson

Former UK Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91. Lawson's parliamentary career spanned over 50 years, and he was most well known for his tenure as chancellor for six years under Margaret Thatcher. He served in No 11 from June 1983, overseeing much of the Thatcherite economic agenda and was a prominent supporter of privatisation. Lawson was a Conservative MP representing the constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992. He remained active in politics towards the end of his career, serving as president of pro-Brexit campaign group Conservatives for Britain, an...