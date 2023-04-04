Global investment firm closes its largest-ever European buyout fund at $8bn 

Global investment firm KKR has closed its European Fund VI at $8bn in what is its largest European Private Equity fund to date. This follows the $6.6bn fund in 2019, inclusive of the GP commitment. The new fund will be focused on private equity investments primarily in the developed economies of Western Europe. Philipp Freise, co-head of KKR European Private Equity, said: "KKR has been investing in Europe for nearly twenty-five years and we believe the opportunity today has never been greater. We see enormous potential for transformational investment behind structural trends that a...