Singlife launches 'first as-charged' cancer coverage plan in Singapore

Singlife has launched Singapore's first as-charged cancer coverage plan, Singlife Cancer Cover Plus, which offers insurance coverage on top of Medisave-approved plans. From 1 April, Singapore's Ministry of Health is limiting how Medisave-approved insurance plans can be utilised to cover cancer treatment. Singlife said in a statement on 3 April that its Cancer Cover Plus enables policyholders to claim for treatments and drugs not covered under these changes and offers high annual coverage of up to S$1.5m which can even be used to pay for treatments undertaken abroad. Cancer is one ...