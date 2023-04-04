Singlife launches 'first as-charged' cancer coverage plan in Singapore

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Singlife has launched Singapore's first as-charged cancer coverage plan, Singlife Cancer Cover Plus, which offers insurance coverage on top of Medisave-approved plans.  From 1 April, Singapore's Ministry of Health is limiting how Medisave-approved insurance plans can be utilised to cover cancer treatment. Singlife said in a statement on 3 April that its Cancer Cover Plus enables policyholders to claim for treatments and drugs not covered under these changes and offers high annual coverage of up to S$1.5m which can even be used to pay for treatments undertaken abroad. Cancer is one ...

