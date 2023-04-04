Top Dubai court rejects UK financier's final appeal against UAE extradition to Denmark

A Dubai court has ruled that British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah will be extradited from the UAE to Denmark for prosecution over an alleged $1.7bn tax fraud. Shah, a British citizen who lived in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, is accused of running a scheme from 2012 to 2015 in which foreign businesses pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds for which they were not eligible. In a statement issued by Dubai Media Office on 3 April, attorney general Essam Al Humaidan said the Dubai Court of Cassation had rejected Shah's appeal and upheld the Dubai Court of Appeal's...