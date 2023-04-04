Royal London buys Aegon UK's individual protection book

Royal London, the mutual insurer, is to acquire Aegon UK's individual protection book of business, subject to court approval. The deal will see the life insurance, critical illness and income protection policies for more than 400,000 customers transfer to Royal London. Royal London group chief executive Barry O'Dwyer said: "We are delighted to be welcoming over 400,000 new protection customers and their advisers. Combined with over 900,000 existing customers who already trust Royal London to protect their families against life shocks, this transaction strengthens our position in the U...