Rathbones and Investec Wealth merge to create £100bn business

Rathbones Group and Investec have entered into an all-share combination of Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment to create a £100bn discretionary wealth management business. The businesses said the combination brings together two of the biggest wealth management businesses in the UK with "closely aligned cultures and operating models and a shared commitment to client-centric values and sustainable growth". Rathbones said the combination represented a significant "value creation opportunity" for both Rathbones and Investec Group shareholders. Rathbones chair Clive Bannister sai...