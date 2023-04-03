Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders seek to recover losses from UBS

The law firm representing a group of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders has been instructed to recover their losses from UBS. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan's teams are in discussion with the Swiss authorities over potential litigation to recoup their clients' investments, after the Swiss regulator wiped out $17bn worth of AT1s to ease the Credit Suisse-UBS merger. Swiss regulator FINMA backed the controversial decision, but the move was softly criticised by both the European Central Bank and Bank of England, which reiterated bondholders should only bear losses once equity holders have ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes