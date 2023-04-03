Cyprus regulator responds as FTX EU (Cyprus) starts returning funds to investors

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission responded today (3 April) to the announcement by FTX EU (Cyprus) that it will commence processes for the return of segregated funds to investors pursuant to Cyprus Law. Chair of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr George Theocharides said: "We are pleased that our work as the Regulator has contributed to this positive development after months of uncertainty and concern for investors. "We are grateful to the FTX Group Administrators for their collaboration and support towards these efforts. Safeguarding the interests of invest...