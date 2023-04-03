Cyprus regulator responds as FTX EU (Cyprus) starts returning funds to investors

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission responded today (3 April) to the announcement by FTX EU (Cyprus) that it will commence processes for the return of segregated funds to investors pursuant to Cyprus Law. Chair of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr George Theocharides said: "We are pleased that our work as the Regulator has contributed to this positive development after months of uncertainty and concern for investors. "We are grateful to the FTX Group Administrators for their collaboration and support towards these efforts. Safeguarding the interests of invest...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes