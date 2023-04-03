Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO at UK wealth firm Skerritts Group

Hope William-Smith
clock • 2 min read

Former Quilter chief executive (CEO) Paul Feeney has been appointed as group CEO at UK wealth manager Skerritts Group. The appointment - effective 2 May - a will see founder Richard Skerritt move to a non-executive director (NED) position on the Brighton-headquartered firm's board. Feeney spent ten years at the head of Quilter, during which time it moved from being a predominantly closed life book business to one of the UK's largest wealth managers. He has also held roles with Gartmore Investment Management and was a former CEO of Natwest Private Bank. His appointment today (3 Apri...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

FCA names and shames firms making misleading British Steel offers

National UK adviser expands its services into Northern Ireland