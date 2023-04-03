Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO at UK wealth firm Skerritts Group

Former Quilter chief executive (CEO) Paul Feeney has been appointed as group CEO at UK wealth manager Skerritts Group. The appointment - effective 2 May - a will see founder Richard Skerritt move to a non-executive director (NED) position on the Brighton-headquartered firm's board. Feeney spent ten years at the head of Quilter, during which time it moved from being a predominantly closed life book business to one of the UK's largest wealth managers. He has also held roles with Gartmore Investment Management and was a former CEO of Natwest Private Bank. His appointment today (3 Apri...