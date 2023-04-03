French insurers' operating profits rise 3% despite flat premium income says Fitch

French insurers' operating profits increased by close to 3% in 2022, despite broadly flat premium income, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. The ‘French Insurance Dashboard: 2022 Results' revealed that better earnings in life, driven by higher yields, more than offset the lower non-life earnings that were due to inflation and natural catastrophes. The French insurance sector is well positioned to withstand market shocks and margin pressures in 2023 due to sound capitalisation and diversified business profiles, Fitch said. Key risks for the sector include persistent claims ...