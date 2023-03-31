People Moves: Calastone, Ruffer, Premier Miton, Juilus Baer, Crédit Agricole, Robeco,BNY Mellon IM, Tumelo

Calastone Calastone, the largest global funds network, announces the appointment of Brian Godins as chief commercial officer, where he will lead the business' commercial strategy and accelerate geographic growth and penetration of their global solutions. Reporting into Julien Hammerson, CEO, Brian brings 30 years of global experience within the financial services industry, having covered a vast array of disciplines, including Global Markets Operations, Securities Services, Technology, Change Management, Client Relationship Management and Revenue generating roles. His most recent r...
