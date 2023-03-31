Hundreds arrested and £6.2m assets seized in complex financial fraud crackdown

A month-long financial fraud crackdown by the UK NCA's National Economic Crime Centre working closely with City of London Police and other policing partners has resulted in 290 arrests and more than £6.2m in assets seized or restrained. The National Crime Agency said in a statement on 29 March that as part of the action, it had targeted high harm offenders, making ten arrests across four ongoing investigations. On 8 February three people including a husband and wife were arrested in an NCA investigation linked to international PPE fraud, where one of the group was suspected of setting...