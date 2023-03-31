Hundreds arrested and £6.2m assets seized in complex financial fraud crackdown

A month-long financial fraud crackdown by the UK NCA's National Economic Crime Centre working closely with City of London Police and other policing partners has resulted in 290 arrests and more than £6.2m in assets seized or restrained. The National Crime Agency said in a statement on 29 March that as part of the action, it had targeted high harm offenders, making ten arrests across four ongoing investigations. On 8 February three people including a husband and wife were arrested in an NCA investigation linked to international PPE fraud, where one of the group was suspected of setting...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes