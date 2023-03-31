Sharp rise in UK corporation tax offers SIPP opportunity

From 1 April, Britain's international Corporation Tax (CT) ranking will alter dramatically: from a competitive ninth lowest position in the OECD, the nation will be ranked 9th highest as CT receipts are expected to reach record levels, boosting Treasury income by £50bn, says Christine Hallett, managing director of Options UK. Though Jeremy Hunt's ‘Ides of March' Budget presented him with an opportunity to reconsider adding to business's burgeoning tax liabilities, ultimately he decided against it. Accordingly, from next month, CT will increase to 25%, although the existing 19% level will...