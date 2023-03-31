Mobilising investment for sustained approach to food security in Africa

Food scarcity is not a new problem for Africa. But in 2023, over 140 million people are experiencing acute food scarcity, according to a 2022 report. This newly heightened situation is the result of several external shocks - the impact of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine on supply chains -- which have exacerbated long-running food shortages. Plus, major weather events caused by the rapid pace of climate change have impacted several countries' ability to provide enough food to meet demand, says Cheryl Buss, CEO, Absa International. The need for a long-term solution - which ultimately en...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes