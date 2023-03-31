Mobilising investment for sustained approach to food security in Africa

Food scarcity is not a new problem for Africa. But in 2023, over 140 million people are experiencing acute food scarcity, according to a 2022 report. This newly heightened situation is the result of several external shocks - the impact of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine on supply chains -- which have exacerbated long-running food shortages. Plus, major weather events caused by the rapid pace of climate change have impacted several countries' ability to provide enough food to meet demand, says Cheryl Buss, CEO, Absa International. The need for a long-term solution - which ultimately en...