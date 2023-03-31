Morocco, Pakistan and Thailand first time winners in CISI 2023 global exam awards

Students of finance from 19 countries across the world celebrated their exam achievements at CISI's Awards event in Mansion House, London, with 42 winners based overseas - the highest ever number. The annual CISI Awards ceremony marks the success of achievers who obtained the highest score in their exams. There was a total of 106 winners including CISI's Educational Trust students. Countries with first time winners include Morocco, Pakistan and Thailand. The live event (29 March) was hosted, for the second year running, by BBC Presenter Huw Edwards and featured short speeches from CIS...