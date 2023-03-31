Morocco, Pakistan and Thailand first time winners in CISI 2023 global exam awards

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

Students of finance from 19 countries across the world celebrated their exam achievements at CISI's Awards event in Mansion House, London, with 42 winners based overseas - the highest ever number. The annual CISI Awards ceremony marks the success of achievers who obtained the highest score in their exams. There was a total of 106 winners including CISI's Educational Trust students. Countries with first time winners include Morocco, Pakistan and Thailand. The live event (29 March) was hosted, for the second year running, by BBC Presenter Huw Edwards and featured short speeches from CIS...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Luxembourg fund industry mulls long-term investment fund regime as 'next major opportunity'

French prosecutors probe Paris offices of five big banks amid global banking crisis