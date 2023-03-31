Luxembourg fund industry mulls long-term investment fund regime as 'next major opportunity'

Despite experiencing one of the most difficult years for investment funds in Luxembourg and worldwide - at least in terms of assets under management - since the sector began its dizzying expansion more than 30 years ago, members of the industry from the grand duchy and beyond are convinced that new opportunities for growth are just starting to open up, according to speakers at Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry's (ALFI) European Asset Management Conference on March 21 and 22. In 2022, the assets of regulated Luxembourg funds declined from around €5.9trn to €5.1trn (although they...