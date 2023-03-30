Aviva Investors receives approval to launch LTAF

Aviva Investors has become the second asset manager to receive approval by the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF). The firm did not disclose the underlying assets of the fund, but said it is looking forward to "providing further details in due course". Schroders Capital was authorised by the FCA to launch the first LTAF on 9 March, as the regulator pushes through with plans to widen investment in long-term private assets to a broader investor base, primarily defined contribution schemes. Schroders to launch UK's first LTAF following FCA approval ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes