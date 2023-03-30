Aviva Investors receives approval to launch LTAF

Aviva Investors has become the second asset manager to receive approval by the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a Long Term Asset Fund (LTAF). The firm did not disclose the underlying assets of the fund, but said it is looking forward to "providing further details in due course". Schroders Capital was authorised by the FCA to launch the first LTAF on 9 March, as the regulator pushes through with plans to widen investment in long-term private assets to a broader investor base, primarily defined contribution schemes. Schroders to launch UK's first LTAF following FCA approval ...