Investment bodies react to new UK Green Finance Strategy

The UK government has released a new green finance strategy today (30 March), as part of a wider ream of green policies in what's been dubbed ‘Green Day' in recent weeks. Noteworthy from today's bundle are the launch of a consultation into future regulation of ESG ratings providers, a framework for scaling nature-based investment markets, further detail on the net-zero-aligned Financial Centre framework and the ISSB assessment and endorsement process. Further commitments to release a UK Green Taxonomy in Autumn 2023 and a Call for Evidence on Scope 3 disclosures "later this year" were a...