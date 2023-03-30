Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Dublin fund group senior management exit

The departure of Waystone Group's chief executive, chief financial officer and chief operating officer has cast doubts over the future of the firm's acquisition of Neil Woodford's former authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions. On 20 February, LFS parent company Link Group confirmed it had begun exclusive talks with Dublin-based fund manager Waystone to sell the business, with the exclusivity period ending on Friday (31 March). However, the sudden exit of Waystone's CEO Derek Delaney, COO Paul Cahill and CFO Glen Magee has raised questions about the LFS deal, although the ...